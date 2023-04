The painting ‘The Blacksmith Shop’ by Maud Lewis is up for auction at the Jones Auction House in Saint John. A paint sample was taken from it to aid in the authentication process. (Submitted by Jones Auction House)

It all started with minuscule chips of paint that travelled from Saint John to Fredericton to be burned, acidified and tested — all in search of one answer: do they have lead?

But these weren’t any normal paint samples taken from a peeling ceiling or wall of an old home.

They came from two paintings created by the legendary Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis.

Or, perhaps they weren’t. To confirm that the paintings were genuine and not a forgery, the chips were put to the…