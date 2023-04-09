One royal child wore a new £84 dress today – but it wasn’t

Mia Tindall, nine, is the eldest child of Zara and Mike Tindall, and she stepped out today wearing a Reiss dress. Her younger sister Lena, four, also attended church at Windsor Castle today wearing a dress from the same brand.

Princess Charlotte’s dress was specifically the navy mini floral frill dress from the exquisite brand, Rachel Riley.

The dress retails for £65 and it looked adorable on Charlotte, who paired it with her navy Amaia Kids “Razorbil” coat which she has worn before, and a pair of blue tights.

The dress’s description says: “Our ever popular frill trimmed dress style is back…