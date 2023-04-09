Prince Louis’s £20 Easter tie is likely a gift from his nanny

Prince Louis wore a gorgeous tie at the Easter Sunday service from the Spanish brand El Corte Ingles. The €22.99 (roughly £20.18) tie was blue and had a cute knot and bicycle print.

Royal fan @ChristinsQueens tweeted: “Lovely to see a Spanish brand again, probably gifted from Maria.”

Maria is the nanny employed by Kate Middleton and Prince William, her full name being Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

She has been caring for the Wales children since Prince George was born and is a graduate of the prestigious Norland College which trains nannies to the highest standard.

Ms Borrallo is from the…