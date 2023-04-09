Will Smith’s Popularity Is Finally Picking Up After the

Will Smith’s popularity is picking up more than a year after 2022’s infamous Oscars slap, according to new polling.

The actor was liked by 56 percent of respondents and disliked by 24 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to a survey by YouGov.

Before the incident, in the first three months of 2022, Smith was liked by 66 percent of respondents. But following his smacking of Oscars host Chris Rock, that figure dropped to 49 percent in the year’s second quarter.

At the March 28, 2022, ceremony, Smith came onstage and slapped Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

At the time, Rock was presenting the Oscar for best…