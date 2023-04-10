How Are Things Between Serena Williams and Will Smith?

Venus Williams and Serena Williams had a dramatic life growing up. From poverty to affluence, the sisters went through all stages a successful person goes through. Richard Williams, the father of the two, left no stone unturned as he geared up his daughters to become the best in the world. He went through several trials but came out on top on each occasion. The results of hard work were so spectacular that his life was adapted into a major Hollywood movie, with Will Smith playing the titular role.

Will Smith also won the Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the movie. However, the incident of Smith slapping famous comedian Chris Rock took the limelight away from both him and the…