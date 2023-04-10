“Intense” Obsession: Richard Armitage Opens Up in Candid Interview

Richard Armitage is returning to Netflix for yet another big thriller, although it’s not a Harlan Coben adaptation this time – instead, something much steamier.
The actor, who stars in Netflix’s Obsession alongside Happy Valley’s Charlie Murphy, has teased the “intense” drama, in which he plays William, a surgeon whose affair with his son’s fiancée Anna (Murphy) becomes “a fatal attraction”.
Speaking to this week’s issue of Radio Times magazine, Armitage said that he wanted to avoid approaching the thriller with British “prudishness”.
“I knew that it would be intense before I even read the…
