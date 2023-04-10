Leicester agree deal with Dean Smith to take over as manager

Posted on
Dean Smith was sacked by Norwich following defeat to Luton Town on Boxing Day

Leicester City have agreed a deal with Dean Smith to take over as manager until the end of the season – with Craig Shakespeare and John Terry as part of the coaching staff.

All three have agreed terms on a short-term deal until the conclusion of the current campaign when Leicester, currently 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety, will reassess their options. Contracts are expected to be signed shortly.

Shakespeare was part of the coaching team under Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016, and then took over as boss…

