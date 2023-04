No. 18 Women’s Tennis at Wheaton

Tuesday, April 11 | 3:30 p.m.

Clark Tennis Courts | Norton, Mass.

SERIES HISTORY

• Babson is 18-11 all-time against Wheaton in a series that dates back to 1994.

• The Beavers have won seven consecutive matches versus the Lyons since 2014.

LAST MEETING

•…