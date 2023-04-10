Melania seen for first time in 10 days as ex-president

Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Melania Trump was spotted in public on Sunday for the first time since Donald Trump was criminally charged for falsifying records over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The former first lady received a round of applause as she and her husband entered the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for Easter brunch, according to social media posts.
Mr Trump had earlier wished a Happy Easter to…
Fact Checking
The part of the content that states “Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest” is inaccurate. Donald Trump has not given a speech since his arrest, as he has not been arrested. There is ongoing investigation and legal action related to the alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, but no criminal charges against Trump have been announced or confirmed. Therefore, the content is misleading and lacks accurate information in this regard.