‘Never ever forget their sacrifice’: Transcona soldiers

Martin is the Manitoba coordinator for No Stone Left Alone, which educates students about Canada’s past wars and the veterans who served their country. He brings high school students to war memorials to teach them the lessons of war. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

April 9 is Vimy Ridge Day, a nationally recognized commemoration of those who fought and gave their lives at one of the major battles of the First World War, and one Winnipeg veteran says there are still lessons to be learned from this battle more than…