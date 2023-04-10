Popular YouTube adventurer tackles B.C.’s Chilliwack River in

An Australian YouTuber known for his eccentric adventures — such as eating only beans for 40 days, building items from junk wood and walking 100 kilometres to work — features B.C.’s Chilliwack River in his latest video about building a raft from deadfall wood.

The video shows Beau Miles building a raft from downed trees littered along a section of the Chilliwack River — about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver — and floating down a portion of the waterway while remarking on the natural beauty of the area and the hospitality of Dave McBride, his B.C. guide.

“Look at this place, it’s fricking amazing,” Miles says at the start of video filmed earlier this year, which shows images…