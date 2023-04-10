‘Restless’ legs and headaches in the day could signal sleep

“Sleep apnoea if it’s severe can be treated with something called a CPAP machine, it’s this machine you wear at night time to blow air into your mouth,” Dr Sara said.

“But if it’s not as severe there are things that you can be doing at home to try and help yourself.” These include losing weight and wearing a mouthguard at night.

She added: “So weight loss is number one. If you are overweight that can help.

“Number two is wearing a mouth guard that helps bring forward your jaw a little bit, you can get them from your dentist and that helps prevent the tongue from falling back and obstructing the back of the throat.