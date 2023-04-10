Rewrite this title BTC, ETH, DOGE Trade Mixed Ahead Of Shanghai Upgrade

Major coins traded in the mixed on Sunday evening, as investors continue to anticipate the impending regulatory challenges.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+0.75%
|$28,281
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.40%
|$1,850
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+0.65%
|$0.082
What Happened: The highly anticipated Ethereum Shanghai upgrade is just a few days away, and it’s generating quite the buzz. But despite the rollout, there’s no sign of selling pressure. This is largely due to the fact that a significant amount of staked Ethereum ETH/USD is currently at a loss.
See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
According to CryptoQuant’s research report released in February, a significant…
Read Full Article Here Source link