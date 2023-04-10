Ross Kemp experienced oxygen deprivation while exploring Deep Sea Treasure.

Last year’s Shipwreck Treasure Hunter series saw Ross Kemp train for several months to become qualified in open water diving and advanced rescue diving, allowing the actor-turned-filmmaker to embark on a mission of maritime salvage and recovery.
Now, Kemp is back with a new project, Deep Sea Treasure Hunter, and as the title suggests, the four-part Sky History series will see him “going further and diving deeper” to explore centuries-old shipwrecks and uncover lost artefacts.
Despite his qualifications, Kemp was faced with a number of new challenges – not least during a dive at Plymouth Sound. In episode two of the new series, viewers will see the host struggle to breath when he stays…
