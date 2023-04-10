Categories
UK

Walker dies in horror fall at Peak District beauty spot

Walker dies in horror fall at Peak District beauty spot

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn


A walker has died after sustaining a “serious head injury” after plunging near a popular Peak District attraction. Emergency crews scrambled to a footpath near Speedwell Cavern in Castleton at around 7pm on Saturday (April 8). They had been alerted to a walker who had reportedly fallen and was knocked unconcious with a head injury.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team said a person had fallen “down the hill” and had been visiting the area for the weekend with a group of friends.

But today it has been tragically confirmed that the individual’s injuries were ‘incompatible with life’ and the walker…

Read Full Article Here Link

Fact Checking

The statement is accurate. A walker did die after sustaining a serious head injury in the Peak District near Speedwell Cavern in Castleton. Emergency crews were alerted and the Edale Mountain Rescue Team confirmed that the person fell down the hill and had been visiting the area with friends. Unfortunately, the individual’s injuries were incompatible with life.

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.