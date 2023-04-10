Walker dies in horror fall at Peak District beauty spot

A walker has died after sustaining a “serious head injury” after plunging near a popular Peak District attraction. Emergency crews scrambled to a footpath near Speedwell Cavern in Castleton at around 7pm on Saturday (April 8). They had been alerted to a walker who had reportedly fallen and was knocked unconcious with a head injury.
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team said a person had fallen “down the hill” and had been visiting the area for the weekend with a group of friends.
But today it has been tragically confirmed that the individual’s injuries were ‘incompatible with life’ and the walker…
