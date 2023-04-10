Will Smith Player Props: Dodgers vs. Giants

On Monday, Will Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on…