Will Smith Player Props: Dodgers vs. Giants

On Monday, Will Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

