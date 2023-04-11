2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in

Two Canadian women who were arrested after returning to Canada from a prison camp in northeastern Syria last week are expected to appear in a Brampton, Ont., court Tuesday.

The RCMP says the two women are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing while the Mounties seek a terrorism peace bond against them under the Criminal Code.

They were among four Canadian women and 10 children who landed in Montreal last week after being held for years at the al-Roj prison camp in northeastern Syria.

The detainees in the camps are mostly women and children who were rounded up after the fall of the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in 2019.

About 10,000 of them are foreign nationals from more…