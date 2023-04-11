2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in

The Canadian Press
2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in

Two Canadian women who were arrested after returning to Canada from a prison camp in northeastern Syria last week  are expected to appear in a Brampton, Ont., court Tuesday.

The RCMP says the two women are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing while the Mounties seek a terrorism peace bond against them under the Criminal Code.

They were among four Canadian women and 10 children who landed in Montreal last week after being held for years at the al-Roj prison camp in northeastern Syria.

The detainees in the camps are mostly women and children who were rounded up after the fall of the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in 2019.

About 10,000 of them are foreign nationals from more…

The Canadian Press

CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs. Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society. We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow. CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

