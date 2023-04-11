“Can You Fight? How Old Are You?”: Like Will Smith and

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most imposing athletes in the world. After all, the four-time NBA champion is 7-foot-1 inches tall! It seems Shaq puts in extra effort to look intimidating when it comes to meeting his daughter’s love interests. During a recent appearance on a podcast, the big man revealed his inspiration when it comes to confronting his three daughters’ boyfriends. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

In the second installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Lawrence and Smith confront the boyfriend of Lawrence’s daughter. This leads to a series of iconic cut scenes and dialogues that serve as inspiration for the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Shaquille O’Neal looks…