Don’t brush your teeth straight after eating chocolate, says

Over the Easter weekend many of us will have received some chocolatey treats from our loved ones. While eating chocolate in moderation is fine for our health, too much can cause problems. This is also the case for our teeth , as the sweet treat has the potential to cause decay and even loss of enamel.

With this in mind Amanda Sheehan, dental therapist and hygienist for TePe, spoke with Express.co.uk to explain more.

“The high amount of sugar in chocolate can cause harmful plaque build-up which, if left on the teeth, can lead to cavities, tooth decay and can contribute to gum disease,” she said.

“Although eating too much chocolate can be harmful to the teeth, the good news is, cavities and gum disease are preventable, especially if we practise good oral health.”

One such way to prevent damage is waiting to brush your teeth after eating chocolate.

