Forbes Advisor INDIA: Understanding Digital Currency





[The emergence of digital currency, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, has brought about a potential shift in society’s perception of money. This has also prompted global central banks to explore the possibility of introducing their own national digital currencies. Digital currency differs from electronic currency already in bank accounts since it solely exists in electronic form and has no physical counterpart. There are three main types of digital currency: cryptocurrency, stablecoins, and central bank digital currency (CBDC). While over 100 countries have expressed interest in CBDC, only a few have concrete plans to implement it, with countries like The Bahamas, Nigeria, and Jamaica already issuing theirs. China has been conducting extensive pilot testing with its digital yuan and plans to expand in 2023. CBDCs function like actual cash and may be deemed legal tender, making it mandatory for all economic actors to accept it for legal purposes. Digital currency offers several benefits, such as quicker payment processing and access to banking services for the unbanked and underbanked. However, it also has its drawbacks, such as the diversity of digital currencies available and the steep learning curve required to use them. To invest in CBDC, one must hold the currency in their account, which is currently only accessible to residents of the issuing countries.



Read Full Article Here Source link



