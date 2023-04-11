Harry and Meghan are ‘not my battle’ as Dame Kelly gets King’s

She continued to The Daily Mail: “No one knows who does what at this stage, and I’m also a colonel in the Army.”

The Olympic athlete admitted she does hope to see the Susssexes at the Coronation but said it was a decision to be made between the King and his son.

“It’s not my battle — I don’t know,” she added, “It’s up to the King and it’s his son, so you would hope so.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially invited to King Charles’s Coronation next month but are yet to confirm their attendance.