Harry and Meghan are ‘not my battle’ as Dame Kelly gets King’s

Express UKExpress UKPosted oninUKLeave a comment
Harry and Meghan are 'not my battle' as Dame Kelly gets King's

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn


She continued to The Daily Mail: “No one knows who does what at this stage, and I’m also a colonel in the Army.”

The Olympic athlete admitted she does hope to see the Susssexes at the Coronation but said it was a decision to be made between the King and his son.

“It’s not my battle — I don’t know,” she added, “It’s up to the King and it’s his son, so you would hope so.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially invited to King Charles’s Coronation next month but are yet to confirm their attendance.

A spokesperson for the couple – now living in the US – confirmed they had received an…

Read Full Article Here Express UK

Express UK

Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands. Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.