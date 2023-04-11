Here’s AI Will Smith eating spaghetti

While the world debates the need to regulate experiments in artificial intelligence technology, wondering at what point a race for increasingly sophisticated AI models could spiral out of control, we at The A.V. Club believe we have already identified the appropriate stopping point for AI development: Computer-generated videos of celebrities eating spaghetti.

As tweeted by Magus Wazir, a user who goes by u/chaindrop posted a ModelScope Text To Video creation that sees actor/musician/secret pasta monster Will Smith tearing through plates of spaghetti to the r/StableDiffusion subreddit. In just 20 seconds, we bear…