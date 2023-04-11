More than half of Canadians aren’t saving enough money for

People are seen in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Westboro on Sunday, July 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A new survey from tax preparation firm H&R Block Canada found that more than half of Canadians feel they are behind on retirement savings.

About half of Canadians polled (52 per cent) say they’re unprepared for retirement because they don’t have enough money left at the end of the month for savings, and that they are planning on working part-time when they do retire, according to the survey.

“Not so long…