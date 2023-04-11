Newly Discovered Ghostly Marine Worms Look Straight Out of

An ethereal blue glimmer just below the waterline has lured scientists like wisps from folklore to three new glowing species of marine bristle worm (polychaetes).

Their genus name, Polycirrus, means ‘many tendrils’ in Latin. Looking at these otherworldly worms, you can immediately understand why.

Until now, we knew of only four species of Polycirrus with the ability to bioluminesce. In addition, there were only two species of Polycirrus described in Japan. This new discovery, led by marine worm expert Naoto Jimi, adds three new species to each…