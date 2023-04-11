Nick Cannon speaks on Will Smith’s impact and the Oscars

During a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM, Nick Cannon shared how Will Smith helped launch his career and his reaction to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap.

Yesterday (April 10), as Stern and the 42-year-old engaged in conversation, the radio personality noted that Will saw a tape of Cannon doing stand-up comedy at a young age and signed him.

“Yeah, he told me that I reminded him of him,” Cannon responded. [At] our first meeting, I was rapping, telling jokes, and I had a script ready. I was like, ‘Man, this is the TV show we should do together.’ And I pitched them a whole pilot. He was like, ‘I’m in.’ [Will] gave me a TV deal, a