Prince Harry ‘struggled with life as a full-time royal’, expert

Express UKExpress UKPosted oninUKLeave a comment
Prince Harry 'struggled with life as a full-time royal', expert

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn


Prince Harry “struggled” with life as a working royal and it was the arrival of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex that was the “catalyst” that enabled him to eventually leave for the US, experts have claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the Firm has soured ever since their momentous wedding day back in May 2018.

Since announcing that they were to leave royal life behind in January 2020, Harry and Meghan have been highly critical of the Royal Family and how they feel they were treated.

In Channel 5’s new documentary titled ‘Harry and Meghan: What Next?’, royal experts say…

Read Full Article Here Express UK

Express UK

Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands. Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.