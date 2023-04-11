Prince Harry ‘struggled with life as a full-time royal’, expert

Prince Harry “struggled” with life as a working royal and it was the arrival of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex that was the “catalyst” that enabled him to eventually leave for the US, experts have claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the Firm has soured ever since their momentous wedding day back in May 2018.

Since announcing that they were to leave royal life behind in January 2020, Harry and Meghan have been highly critical of the Royal Family and how they feel they were treated.

In Channel 5’s new documentary titled ‘Harry and Meghan: What Next?’, royal experts say…