RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment

Published April 10, 2023 9:35 p.m. ET
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
Nicole Patapoff, an eight-year RCMP veteran, launched a federal court judicial review on March 17 against an Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution decision.
According to court documents, the alleged incident…
Read Full Article Here Link
CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.
Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.
We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.
CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.