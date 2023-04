Revolutionizing Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the Game-Changing Sphere

Revolutionizing Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the Game-Changing Sphere





…. Strategies can help promote the adoption of AI-based systems in subsistence farming, contributing to improved food security, livelihoods, and sustainable development.

Last week I was in Nairobi, Kenya, attending the AI-Connect workshop hosted by the United States Department of State and…

Read Full Article Here Source link