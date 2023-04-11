Ripple and the Central Bank of Montenegro Team Up to Develop Digital Solutions.

Ripple and Montenegro’s Central Bank Collaborate on Digital

[Montenegro has partnered with Ripple for a digital currency program. The Central Bank of Montenegro will work with Ripple to develop a pilot program for a national digital currency, potentially a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or a stablecoin. Montenegro is a small Balkan country in Southeastern Europe that uses the euro but is not part of the Eurozone. The project will begin this month and will have several stages, including determining the practical application of the digital currency and conducting a controlled test. Ripple is involved in multiple CBDC projects globally and is in talks with dozens of central banks.

