Strange Life Forms Could Be Hiding in Cosmic ‘Computational

Astronomers are currently searching for signs of life in the “habitable zones” of nearby stars, which is defined as the band around a star where liquid water can potentially exist.

But a recent paper argues that we need to take a more nuanced and careful approach, based not on the potential for life, but the potential for computation.

One way to define life itself is as a set of computations that act on information. The information is stored in DNA and the computations are performed by various proteins. The ability to store information and act on its environment allows life to undergo…