Top tips to help prevent and soothe itchy ears from hay fever

“Occasional sparing use of Hydrocortisone one percent cream, which can be purchased at your local pharmacy, can also relieve itching caused by eczema,” the NHS Trust adds.

Mild outer ear infections, on the other hand, would benefit from “Ear Calm Spray”, which can help to restore the “natural acidity of your ear”.

This product can also be purchased at your local pharmacy, in addition to other ear products.

Hay fever

ENT, the professional association for British Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeons, explained: “Hayfever is the common name given to cold-like symptoms caused by inhaling plant pollens at certain times of the year.”