UK economy to shrink by 0.3% – the worst performance of any

Britain is on course for the worst economic performance of the G7, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted as it warned of more turmoil in a “fragile” global financial system.

UK output is expected to contract by 0.3% this year before rebounding to grow by 1% next year, its economists said.

The prediction puts Britain firmly at the bottom of the G7 economically advanced nations, and is the only country except Germany set to see a decline,…

Fact Checking

The content accurately reports the prediction by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Britain is on course for the worst economic performance of the G7 and that UK output is expected to contract by 0.3% this year before rebounding to grow by 1% next year. It also accurately states that this puts Britain at the bottom of the economically advanced nations in the G7 and that Germany is the only other country set to see a decline.

