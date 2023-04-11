UK economy to shrink by 0.3% – the worst performance of any

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

Britain is on course for the worst economic performance of the G7, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted as it warned of more turmoil in a “fragile” global financial system.

UK output is expected to contract by 0.3% this year before rebounding to grow by 1% next year, its economists said.

The prediction puts Britain firmly at the bottom of the G7 economically advanced nations, and is the only country except Germany set to see a decline,…