Vancouver homeless shelters say they’re overwhelmed after city’s

The president of the Union Gospel Mission says Vancouver’s forced shutdown of an encampment has added another layer of stress to its staff as they put mats in hallways for the overflow of those needing shelter.

Dean Kurpjuweit said Monday the shelter has been at capacity for a few months now, but it had to go over its limit the past few nights to accommodate everyone.

“We have got a number of rooms where we put people in bunk beds and then we have kind of a common space where we put down mats; and then in the hallways that lead to the rooms, we put some mats down there,” said Kurpjuweit.

Vancouver police and city staff moved into the Downtown Eastside encampment last Wednesday to dismantle…