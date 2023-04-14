Dean Smith exclusive interview: Leicester City boss on John

[ad_1]



If Leicester City fans are questioning whether Dean Smith can keep the club in the Premier League, the message from the man himself is clear – he has not come alone. This is a three-man salvage job.

He has two assistants but that feels an insufficient way to describe them given their role in persuading him to take this opportunity.

“I would not have come if John Terry did not think we could do it,” Smith tells Sky Sports. “I would not have come if Craig Shakespeare did not think we could do it. We spoke at length, the three of us. There had to be that belief…