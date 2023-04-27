Back slapping Senedd event should be cancelled

The Executive of the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA) has recently asked its membership, which represent over 100 of the top attractions in Wales, for their views on whether the annual celebratorytourist evening of “canapes and drinks” at the Welsh Senedd should go ahead this year.

In the survey 81% of the membership said that this event should be cancelled.

This celebratory tourism evening is organised by the Wales Tourism Alliance (WTA) and usually forms the highpoint of Welsh Tourism Week. At this event Welsh Government Members usually make a speech extolling the virtues of Welsh tourism and how supportive they are of the industry!

The reason for the survey was that the Executive Committee of WAVA felt that there wasabsolutely nothing to celebratethis year in tourism owing to the Welsh Governments 182-day law, the Tourism Tax, and the proposed reduction in the summer school holidays from 6 weeks to 4 weeks, all of which are seen by WAVA members as being potentially hugely detrimental to the future of Welsh Tourism.

Also, there has been little or no meaningful consultation with Welsh Government concerning any of these new proposed laws.Members noted that Welsh Government are also keeping very quiet about the fact that Welsh people taking holidays in Wales will also have to pay this tax. i.e., A tax for holidaying in your own country!

A WAVA spokesperson said –

“To celebrate tourism this year at the Seneddwould be an insult to the 1400 self-catering businesses that are forecast to close,and the thousands of Welsh people who will then become redundant due to the 182 days booking law. (These figures come from a submission to the Welsh Government by the Wales Tourism Alliance).

Attractions are already informing the WAVA Secretariat that local self-catering businesses are closing due to owners realising that they will never get a 182-day booking season in their area.

However, the Wales Tourism Alliance (WTA) has declined to call off this event as they feel that the Welsh Government might be ‘offended’ if the event was cancelled!

WAVA feel this is the wrong decision as cancelling would have indicated to Welsh Government the discontent felt by so many in tourism andwould have sent a warning shot to Welsh Government that tourism operators are at the end of their tether trying to cope with all their new anti-tourism legislation and falling visitor numbers due to the cost-of-living crisis.

If this decision reflects the overall feelings of WTA then it isno wonder tourism has lost every battle with the Welsh Government during the last year.Operating an appeasement policy always fails eventually.

Finally, the WAVA spokesperson saidthere must come a time when Welsh tourism ‘gets off its knees’ and starts to fight back against what is happening to the tourism industry in Wales”.

You can only keep losing battles for so long before Welsh tourism will say that it needs new generals to lead them andrealise that the present appeasement policy has been an utter disaster.”