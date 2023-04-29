Experts Share Seven Simple Tips To Get Your Garden Ready For Spring

Garden experts have warned that recent freezing temperatures may have caused your plants to have become unhealthy and withered due to the lack of nutrients.

This is because sub-zero weather can freeze the cells in a plant which damages and interrupts the way nutrients and water flow through the plant causing slow growth during winter.

However, now the days are getting warmer and lighter, it’s the time for our gardens to get prepped and ready for a spring awakening.

This season is the time to start prepping your garden and get it ready for spring so you can have a fully bloomed garden by summer.

Prepare Your Garden For Planting

The winter weather can leave gardens looking worse for wear, with grime and debris often building up on your patio or deckings. Therefore, this is the time to sweep any leaves, jet wash your decking to remove any stubborn grime. Make sure to clean debris from flower pots and borders, removing any dead plants and weeds and placing them into a compost bin.

Refresh Your Soil

Once you’ve removed all weeds from the soil and got rid of all stones and rocks from the soil from borders and raised beds, you can then dig in compost to help strengthen the structure and give your plants plenty of nutrients to help boost their growth. Using fertiliser which can be a natural or artificial substance and will help the fertility of the soil so you can keep the plants healthy and give your new plants a head start in growth.

Prevent Garden Pests From Ruining Your Plants

As we get into the warmer months to be able to enjoy being outside more, it also is a time when garden pests come out and about more often as they emerge from their winter hibernation. So, to protect your plants during spring and summer, now is the perfect time to remove insects such as slugs and snails that might be hiding amongst leaves or buried in the soil. Slug repellent, coffee grounds, or even egg shells can be used to control slugs and snails.

Revive Your Garden Furniture

Now is time to bring the garden furniture back out as we plan for gardening gatherings again, but some of our furniture, whether wood, plastic or wicker may not be in as good of condition if it’s been kept away in the shed for a vast amount of time. Plastic is easy to revive with a bit of warm soapy water to help clean it quickly, without ruining the material.

Prune Your Plants and Branches

The definition of pruning means cutting away dead or overgrown branches or plants. This is important to do as it encourages the growth of your plants. Pruning for spring is important according to some experts. They suggest waiting until the temperature is above 10 degrees so it’s warm enough for insects to come out of hibernation. This then allows you to continue to trim down your plants.

Prepare Garden Tools

To be able to bring your garden back to life in spring, you’ll need your trusty garden tools to help you in the process. Firstly, you’ll need to get any dried mud off of your tools. Brandon Hire Station suggests being careful in this process as using items such as screwdrivers to remove mud could scratch your tools. Using a scrub brush instead to quickly scrub away any stubborn mud tends to be a better option. Another important tip is to sharpen your cutting tools which will make the process of pruning a lot smoother. A file is good to use to smoothen the edges of shovels or trowels.

Try Planting New Plants

Lastly, spring is the season for colourful flowers to start blooming and making your garden look bright again. Some of the flowers to add to your garden are Crocus (which flower from February to April), Daffodils (flower from February to May) or Tulips (flower from April to May).