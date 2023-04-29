From League of Legends to Minecraft: The most lucrative video games to stream

According to the most recent statistics, 22.4 billion hours of content was consumed on Twitch in 2022. Renowned as one of the biggest and most popular ways viewers can watch their favourite gamers stream video games, the question arises, which video games are the most profitable to stream?

Interested to find out, TheSlotBuzz.com utilised data from Twitch to find out the average yearly earnings of the most viewed games, creating a projected yearly media value ($) for each, based on each game’s average daily views.

Key Findings:

The most profitable video game to stream on Twitch is League of Legends, with a yearly media value projected up to $18,929.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second most profitable game to stream, with up to $17,836 in projected yearly media value.

Valorant ranks as the third most profitable game, with a projected yearly media value of up to $16,196.

The 10 most profitable video games to stream:

TheSlotBuzz.com can reveal that League of Legends is the most profitable video game to stream online, with a projected yearly media value of up to $18,929. The game was initially released in 2009, and is a team-based strategy game where two teams face off to destroy the other player’s base. This game has stood the test of time with its many popular tournaments, still bringing in 24,143 average views per day on Twitch. With an estimated net worth of $13.37 million, the game is evidently one of the most popular gaming franchises globally.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second most profitable game to stream, with a projected yearly media value of up to $17,836. First released in 2013, this action-adventure open world game is still popular among gamers, with its immersive story and exquisite attention to detail. GTA V has 22,714 average views per day on Twitch, proving its popularity remains strong.

Valorant ranks third, with a projected yearly media value of up to $16,196. This team-based, first-person tactical shooter game has 20,714 average views per day. Released in 2020, Valorant was created by Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends, and upon its release, it broke numerous records on Twitch, due to its novelty, and marketing strategy.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive is the fourth most profitable game to stream, with a projected yearly media value of up to $9,639. This is also a tactical first-person shooter game, initially released in 2000. Over 20 years later, it is still extremely popular, with over 900,000 current players. Summer 2023 will bring the release of Counter Strike 2, which will encourage many streamers to produce even more entertaining content for their viewers.

Minecraft ranks as the fifth most profitable game to stream, with a projected yearly media value of up to $6,907. First released in 2011, this game gives its players freedom to play how they want to. Players can be creative and build whatever they want, meaning the game appeals to gamers of all ages. With an average of 8,729 views per day, its popularity is still thriving, despite being out for over 10 years. With Minecraft Legends coming out on 18th April 2023, its popularity and views are bound to grow even more.