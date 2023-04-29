Karishma Mehta & the power of storytelling at 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’

Karishma Mehta, Founder & CEO of Humans of Bombay (HOB), India’s biggest storytelling platform, was invited to be a part of a special conclave organised by Prasar Bharti to mark the centenary episode of “Mann ki Baat”. She was part of the session on the theme “Awahan Se Andolan – Building Mass Movement” that also included actor Aamir Khan, endocrinologist and diabetologist, Dr. Shashank R. Joshi, school principal, Deepmala Pandey, and educationist and administrator Prof. Najma Akhtar.

Talking about the event Mehta said, “Sitting at the panel, in the midst of so many stalwarts I realised how much we have grown and how much of a difference we’ve been able to make with our stories. Through Humans of Bombay, we’ve spoken about building a community, women’s rights and the power of storytelling. Saying that on stage with a room full of so many people brought goosebumps and it felt surreal. Being part of the celebrations of the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a big milestone for us as a team.”

What started as a photoblog, became a movement and is now a powerful community of 4.9+ million people across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn & YouTube. The stories featured on HOB provide a glimpse into the struggles, challenges and achievements of ordinary people from all walks of life. Many of these stories deal with difficult subjects such as domestic violence, homosexuality, sex workers, acid attacks, drug habits, social exclusion, and other taboo topics. By sharing these stories, Mehta aims to break down societal barriers and make conversations about these issues more accessible and relatable to a wider audience.

Humans of Bombay:

