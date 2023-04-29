Survivor crowned America’s favorite adventure game show

The Survival Game show format is designed to put contestants through their paces as they are faced with tasks that test their mental and physical resilience. Whilst, the viewer is left at the edge of their seat as they watch the high-stakes challenges and daring missions each episode!
With every personality accounted for in the many branches of survivor game shows, there is something for everybody to watch and take part in, if they think they are up for the challenge! But which survival game shows are Americans most interested in?
To find this out, experts at americancasinoguide.com gathered a seed list of popular American survival game shows, then used SEO tool Ahrefs to determine search volumes for questions relating to the desire to sign up for each.
Americans’ favorite survivor reality game show, revealed!
Survivor is the survival game show Americans are most interested in with an impressive 3,456,000 yearly total searches.
- When you consider that only one person ultimately receives the jackpot, there is just a 5% chance of winning if you are lucky enough to participate in the show (1 in 20).
- This game show is most popular in Vermont (maximum 100 interest score) despite only ever having one contestant compete on the show, Kathy Vavrick- O’Brien. Kathy was also the first woman to finish third.
Following on is The Challenge (1,428,000 yearly total searches) a game show in which contestants are split up into teams and opposing teams compete against each other in missions to win prizes and advance in the game.
- This game show is popular in North Dakota, South Dakota, and New Hampshire.
The survival game show Alone ranks third with 1,296,000 yearly total searches.
- In a similar format to Survivor, the game show follows the struggles of ten participants as they struggle to survive in a hostile environment with limited survival equipment.
- The highest interest in the show from any state is Alaska (100 interest score). Given that Alaska’s communities are among the most rural and isolated in America, it comes as little surprise that Alaskans might be tempted to use this to their advantage.
- In reference to this, an Alaskan contestant in the 2022 season, Terry Burns states that he has already been out in the wilderness, so the experience didn’t affect him profoundly.
Two shows most popular in Utah land in 5th and 8th place respectively, The Amazing Race (492,000) and Ninja Warrior (204,000 yearly searches).
- Owing to its rural landscape, it is no surprise that the state has two shows in the top 10 as the mountainous surroundings will likely feel familiar to people from Utah.
- In 2014, Utah cyclists Connor and David O’Leary won the Amazing Race, only adding to its popularity in the state.
Top tips for appearing on a Survivor reality game show
A spokesperson at Americancasinoguide.com shares advice on how to increase your chances of being successful in your bid to be on a gameshow:
- Choosing a show – It is important to pick a show according to your skill set. Some games require general knowledge and others require physical prowess. It is important to evaluate your strengths so that you have the best chance of winning. If you pick a game show that you are unfamiliar with or not a long-standing fan of, it is likely that you won’t be as equipped or passionate about the game.
- Determine what prize you want to win – Are you after money or a physical gift like a car? It is important to narrow down what it is you want out of appearing on the show.
- Check the show’s eligibility requirements – there are many requirements, such as, being over 18 years of age, having not appeared on more than two shows in the last five to ten years, not being affiliated with anyone in the production team and not being a current employee of any organizations connected with the show.
- Submit an application – visit the website which will often have a page for applications in which you will be asked for basic information. You should also watch an episode of the show as often there will be a segment at the end of the show that gives information on how to apply (telephone number, email and mailing address).
- Familiarize yourself with the show’s format – Whilst waiting to see if your application has been successful, take the time to watch episodes and find out exactly what it is you will be doing. Having this knowledge will likely improve your chances of winning.
- The perfect application video- good lighting and audio, high energy, passion for athletics, the ability to be strong and agile.
- Make yourself stand out – You should be prepared to be funny, entertaining or do something outlandish in the interview stage to make yourself stand out! This is crucial as producers will be looking for someone who is able to keep the audience entertained and ultimately boost viewing figures.
- Enjoy the experience – You are likely motivated by a cash prize, holiday or physical prize, such as a car; however it is important to determine if you would enjoy the extra attention going on a tv show would give you. As well as, being prepared to potentially take time off work. Most of all, make sure that taking part in a game show is something you really want to do and are confident that it would have a positive impact on your mental health.