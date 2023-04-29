Survivor crowned America’s favorite adventure game show

The Survival Game show format is designed to put contestants through their paces as they are faced with tasks that test their mental and physical resilience. Whilst, the viewer is left at the edge of their seat as they watch the high-stakes challenges and daring missions each episode!

With every personality accounted for in the many branches of survivor game shows, there is something for everybody to watch and take part in, if they think they are up for the challenge! But which survival game shows are Americans most interested in?

To find this out, experts at americancasinoguide.com gathered a seed list of popular American survival game shows, then used SEO tool Ahrefs to determine search volumes for questions relating to the desire to sign up for each.

Americans’ favorite survivor reality game show, revealed!

Survivor is the survival game show Americans are most interested in with an impressive 3,456,000 yearly total searches.

When you consider that only one person ultimately receives the jackpot, there is just a 5% chance of winning if you are lucky enough to participate in the show (1 in 20).

This game show is most popular in Vermont (maximum 100 interest score) despite only ever having one contestant compete on the show, Kathy Vavrick- O’Brien. Kathy was also the first woman to finish third.

Following on is The Challenge (1,428,000 yearly total searches) a game show in which contestants are split up into teams and opposing teams compete against each other in missions to win prizes and advance in the game.

This game show is popular in North Dakota, South Dakota, and New Hampshire.

The survival game show Alone ranks third with 1,296,000 yearly total searches.

In a similar format to Survivor, the game show follows the struggles of ten participants as they struggle to survive in a hostile environment with limited survival equipment.

The highest interest in the show from any state is Alaska ( 100 interest score ). Given that Alaska’s communities are among the most rural and isolated in America, it comes as little surprise that Alaskans might be tempted to use this to their advantage.

). Given that Alaska’s communities are among the most rural and isolated in America, it comes as little surprise that Alaskans might be tempted to use this to their advantage. In reference to this, an Alaskan contestant in the 2022 season, Terry Burns states that he has already been out in the wilderness, so the experience didn’t affect him profoundly.

Two shows most popular in Utah land in 5th and 8th place respectively, The Amazing Race (492,000) and Ninja Warrior (204,000 yearly searches).

Owing to its rural landscape, it is no surprise that the state has two shows in the top 10 as the mountainous surroundings will likely feel familiar to people from Utah.

In 2014, Utah cyclists Connor and David O’Leary won the Amazing Race, only adding to its popularity in the state.

Top tips for appearing on a Survivor reality game show

A spokesperson at Americancasinoguide.com shares advice on how to increase your chances of being successful in your bid to be on a gameshow: