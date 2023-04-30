The free games for May 2023 on Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime members can expect a new batch of free games in May. The membership includes access to a selection of free games and in-game items, in addition to one-day delivery and TV streaming.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, an action-packed flight simulator set within the Star Wars universe, is available for download on May 4. The game challenges players to save the Rebel Alliance from imperial forces. SNK classics Super Sidekicks and Samurai Shodown are also available from May 4.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, Lake, Last Resort, and Robo Army follow on May 11. Planescape Torment is a tactical role-playing game set in the expansive Dungeons and Dragons universe.

Lake is a story-rich adventure game that takes players on a journey with Meredith Weiss, as she takes a break from the city to visit the town of Providence Oaks. On May 18, Amazon will add Kardboard Kings, The Almost Gone, 3 Count Bout, and Alpha Mission 2.

The final batch of games includes Lila’s Sky Ark, Agatha Knife, King of the Monsters 2, and Kizuna Encounter, all available on May 25.

Amazon Prime members will also receive in-game items for popular games such as FIFA 23, Destiny 2, and Hearthstone. The Prime Gaming Pack for FIFA 23, the Spring Showers Exotic Bundle for Destiny 2, and a pack of cards for Hearthstone are all included. Additionally, subscribers will receive five tier skips for the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, allowing them to unlock more rewards quickly.

Overall, Amazon Prime members can expect a wide range of free games and in-game items throughout May. With games spanning from tactical role-playing to story-rich adventure games, there’s something for everyone. The membership also offers in-game items for some of the biggest games on the market, making it an excellent value for gamers.

Prime Gaming members have the opportunity to stream several games each month through Amazon Luna’s Prime Gaming Channel. In May, Prime members can stream games such as Resident Evil 2, Lego DC Super-Villains, Overcooked, and Frog Island. Furthermore, Prime members can obtain loot for popular multiplayer games like Destiny 2, Hearthstone, Valorant, and Genshin Impact. While some of the in-game content is already available, players are encouraged to check the Prime Gaming Catalog for all available items.