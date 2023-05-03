The Human Digestive System Varies Way More Than We Realize

The human digestive system is much more variable than we tend to think, according to a new study, with significant differences in gut anatomy even among healthy individuals.

This includes individual differences from person to person, the researchers report, plus broader differences such as those between women and men.

In one noteworthy example, the researchers found that women tend to have longer small intestines than men, by an average of 30.7 centimeters.

“Because having a longer small intestine helps you extract nutrients from your diet, this finding supports the canalization hypothesis,…