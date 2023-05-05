A Whole New Way to Play in Kao The Kangaroo – Bend the Roo’les

What do a giant enemy crab covered in interdimensional crystals and a plucky Kangaroo have in common? Simple – They are both bending the rules!

Kao The Kangaroo is back in a new five-level adventure as they take on the perils of the Eternal World! A grumpy old crab has been empowered by the power of the Eternal World, granting him dominion over the lands. After years of being rudely awoken by the locals, the crab is out for revenge! Only Kao has what it takes to stand up to the click-clacking menace! Will Kao be able defeat the Crab King?! Will the Enteral World ever be truly banished!?! Find out in Kao The Kangaroo: Bend the Roo’les!

Bend The Roo’les…