Arsenal defender Steph Catley says setbacks have brought

Steph Catley says the sheer number of setbacks Arsenal have suffered this season have brought the squad closer together.

Arsenal suffered an agonising semi-final exit from the Women’s Champions League at the hands of Wolfsburg earlier this week, compounded by a ruptured ACL injury sustained by defender Laura Wienrother.

Wienroither’s lay-off marks the latest in a line of ACL injuries this season for Arsenal, who are already operating without England captain Leah Williamson, first-choice striker Vivianne Miedema and Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead. Caitlin Foord and Kim Little have also been sidelined with hamstring injuries.

The injuries have…