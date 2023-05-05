Doctor Who casts Glee and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff is the latest big name to sign up for a part in Doctor Who, in what’s being billed as a “key role”.

Groff is well-known for his role of Jesse St James in the TV musical comedy drama Glee, for his acclaimed role as Holden Ford in the Netflix thriller series Mindhunter, for voicing Kristoff in the Frozen movies and for recent film roles in The Matrix Resurrections and M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.