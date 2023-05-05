Doctors Conduct Brain Surgery on Fetus in Womb in World First

For the first time, surgeons have successfully repaired a major malformation in the brain of a fetus.

Guided by ultrasound, surgeons from Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US used a surgical technique called embolization to treat a rare prenatal condition. Called vein of Galen malformation, the vascular abnormality permits blood to flow dangerously fast through part of the brain after the child is born. The success of the procedure offers new hope for treating the condition before the risk of complications escalates.

Although this is just the first patient…