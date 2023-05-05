Out-of-control wildfire forces northern Alberta residents from

A large out-of-control wildfire in northern Alberta has forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

According to an update from Alberta Wildfire on Thursday afternoon, the wildfire in Fox Lake covers about 4,400 hectares.

In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday, Little Red River Cree Nation Chief Conroy Sewepagaham said about 3,700 residents have evacuated the community.

In another video posted later Thursday, Sewepagaham said the fire has “grown significantly and continues to move westward.”

At a video update just after 8 p.m., Sewepagaham said as far as he can tell, all residents have been evacuated from the community but “unfortunately we are losing homes left and right and…