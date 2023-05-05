Salad chain Sweetgreen reports narrowing losses as it aims for

Nicolas Jammet, chief concept officer and co-founder of Sweetgreen Inc., right, eats a salad during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Sweetgreen on Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected loss in its first quarter after slowing its expansion to focus on profitability.

The salad chain, which went public in November 2021, is aiming to turn a profit for the first time by 2024. Last quarter, it announced it would take a more conservative approach to entering new markets. It’s also cutting support-center costs and simplifying its management…