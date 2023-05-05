Salad chain Sweetgreen reports narrowing losses as it aims for

Nicolas Jammet, chief concept officer and co-founder of Sweetgreen Inc., right, eats a salad during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sweetgreen on Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected loss in its first quarter after slowing its expansion to focus on profitability.
The salad chain, which went public in November 2021, is aiming to turn a profit for the first time by 2024. Last quarter, it announced it would take a more conservative approach to entering new markets. It’s also cutting support-center costs and simplifying its management…
