Britain prepares to crown Charles III as crowds flock to

Crowds were gathering on London’s Mall on Saturday morning ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, heralding a day of ancient ceremony and military spectacle that will draw on a millennium of British history.

Global leaders and foreign royalty will attend the event at Westminster Abbey — scene of royal coronations since William the Conqueror was crowned in 1066 — before participating in a day of celebrations.

The ceremony, the first since Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953, will begin at 11am. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at about midday.

Some 7,000…