Honkai Star Rail codes and how to redeem them

Looking for all the active Honkai Star Rail codes? If you’re just starting your adventure through developer Hoyoverse’s latest anime epic, you might be wondering if there are any codes at launch for freebies to give you the edge in battle, such as Stellar Jade, Credits, or Logs. Thankfully, Hoyoverse has delivered, and we’ve gathered all the active Honkai Star Rail codes in our list down below.

With Honkai Star Rail now out in the wild, players are digging into the characters, world, and tactical turn-based combat. As such, we’ve put together an expert Honkai Star Rail tier list and…