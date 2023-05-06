How Canada could send a Chinese diplomat packing | CBC News

Categories
Canada

The federal government is under heavy political pressure to expel a foreign diplomat from Canada. Such expulsions are rare — but they do happen.

Earlier this week, the Globe and Mail reported that Zhao Wei, a diplomat at the Chinese consulate in Toronto, was allegedly working on efforts to threaten the family members of Conservative MP Michael Chong.

Chong, whose father was from Hong Kong, has relatives in China. The Chinese Embassy in Canada and Beijing’s foreign affairs spokesperson have denied the allegations.

The Conservatives have demanded repeatedly that the Trudeau government explain why it has not yet sent Zhao packing. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Thursday…

By The Canadian Press

